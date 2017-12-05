Sudan: Bakri to Inaugurate ACERWC's 30th Session in Corinthia Hotel Wednesday

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. BaKri Hassan Saleh will inaugurate , Wednesday, in Corinthia hotel in Khartoum the 30th session of the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (ACERWC) of the African Union with participation of 100 representatives of countries , African organizations and AU Commission.

The meeting , which will last for 10 days, will discuss issues related to rights and welfare of the child in Africa.

Chairperson of the National Council for Child Welfare, Suaad Abdul-Al said Suda hosting the meeting would achieve many political , economic and strategic gains as well as boosting Sudan's regional and international image in addition to recognition of progress made in field of human rights , especially in rights of child.