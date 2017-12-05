4 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Ango-Real Win in Lwini Cup Tournament

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Ango-Real team last Saturday beat Misto do Uíge by 46-41, a much expected game of the Lwini Cup Tournament in wheelchair basketball, which kicked off last Saturday, in Luanda.

The game was played in Cidadela Pavilion I and was marked by a certain neck-and-neck dispute.

The better discernment of Ango-Real players eventually helped them get further ahead in the score.

The best scorer of the game was Lussacalalu Malungo from Misto do Uíge with 17 points, followed by Ango-Real's Cananito Alexandre (14).

In the second and last game of the day, Misto de Cabinda beat Misto do Cuanza Norte by 43-30.

Besides basketball, the 17th edition of the Lwini Cup is also being disputed in amputee football and athletics.

Organised by the Lwini Foundation, with the technical support of the Angolan Paralympic Committee, the tournament happens also in the ambit of the commemoration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, marked on 03 December.

Angola

Cultural Centre Promotes African Week in Sao Paulo

The African Cultural Centre jointly with the consulates in Angola, South Africa, Cabo Verde, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.