Luanda — The Ango-Real team last Saturday beat Misto do Uíge by 46-41, a much expected game of the Lwini Cup Tournament in wheelchair basketball, which kicked off last Saturday, in Luanda.

The game was played in Cidadela Pavilion I and was marked by a certain neck-and-neck dispute.

The better discernment of Ango-Real players eventually helped them get further ahead in the score.

The best scorer of the game was Lussacalalu Malungo from Misto do Uíge with 17 points, followed by Ango-Real's Cananito Alexandre (14).

In the second and last game of the day, Misto de Cabinda beat Misto do Cuanza Norte by 43-30.

Besides basketball, the 17th edition of the Lwini Cup is also being disputed in amputee football and athletics.

Organised by the Lwini Foundation, with the technical support of the Angolan Paralympic Committee, the tournament happens also in the ambit of the commemoration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, marked on 03 December.