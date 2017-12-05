South Africa: Behardien Sends Gibson Strong Message

There are few players in South African cricket who divide opinion the way Farhaan Behardien does.

Despite 58 ODIs and 34 T20Is to his name, Behardien hasn't quite delivered on the international stage the way he would have hoped.

Billed as a finisher, the 34-year-old averages a little over 31 in ODIs at a strike-rate of just under 100. In T20Is, he averages 30 at a strike-rate of 124.

Those certainly aren't bad numbers, but it is hard to remember Behardien ever being a real match-winner for the national side.

With age perhaps not on his side, questions have been asked whether Behardien should be backed in national colours until the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

A look at his form over the past few weeks, though, suggests he is making a strong case.

Since October 8, when Behardien made an undefeated half-century in a Sunfoil Series match against the Warriors, he has batted 10 times without being dismissed.

He has been particularly impressive for the Titans in this year's RAM SLAM T20 Challenge, where he has batted five times without losing his wicket.

In that time, he has amassed 187 runs having faced just 105 balls.

His latest knock was a match-winning 56* (39) against the Knights in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

With Behardien in this type of form, it will be difficult for new Proteas coach Ottis Gibson to ignore him when selecting the limited overs squads for India's upcoming tour of South Africa.

Farhaan Behardien last 10 innings:

December 3: 56* (39) v Knights - T20

December 1: 36* (12) v Warriors - T20

November 19: 15* (16) v Cape Cobras - T20

November 17: 43* (24) v Warriors - T20

November 15: 37* (14) v Knights - T20

October 29: 6* (5) v Bangladesh - T20I

October 26: 36* (17) v Bangladesh - T20I

October 22: 33* (24) v Bangladesh - ODI

October 18: 7* (9) v Bangladesh - ODI

October 6-9: 59* (75) v Warriors - First Class

Total runs without being dismissed: 328*

Source: Sport24