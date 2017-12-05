Ghana: Mofad Receives Donations Towards 2017 National Farmers Day Celebration

press release

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MoFAD) received fishing inputs and amounts of money in cheques as donations from sponsors and partners of this year's National Farmers' Day celebration.

Michael Star Company Limited presented fishing equipment worth GH¢ 51, 000 in addition to a cheque of GH¢ 5,000 while Ghana Cement (GHACEM) gave 1,000 bags of cement.

CCT presented fishing inputs - nets, hooks, twines and other accessories - worth GH¢30, 000 while the National Investment Bank gave a cheque of GH¢30, 000.

The others were Cash Oil Company Limited and Top Oil Company Limited who handed over GH¢10, 000 each; Seam Oil Company Limited and Value Concern presented GH¢ 5, 000 and GH¢ 3, 000 while Sonite Ghana Limited and Akrafi Fisheries Limited gave GH¢ 2, 000 each.

The rest were Danny Nii Ayitey Quaye (Tema Freezing) and Nii Ayitey Quaye (Bossgie) who donated Gh¢ 1, 000 each.

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Elizabeth Naa Afoley Quaye, who received the donations, noted that the awards given to the fishermen had improved significantly as a result of the support from corporate institutions, adding that the donations had enhanced their work, improved their livelihoods and further strengthened the mutual relations between them and the Ministry.

Mrs Quaye expressed appreciation for the invaluable contributions of the fisheries sector to the economy, while also acknowledging the dangers that the fishermen were exposed to in the course of providing the nation's nutritional needs.

The Procurement Manager, CCT, Mr Gyekye Twum Ampofo, said his outfit had been donating regularly since the inception of the awards to motivate the gallant fishermen to continue to put in their best in providing Ghanaians with their nutritional needs.

Source: ISD (Eva Frempon-Ntiamoah)