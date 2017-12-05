Morocco-Portugal Economic Forum Opens in Rabat

Rabat — The Moroccan-Portuguese economic forum opened, Tuesday in Rabat, in the presence of head of government, Saad-Eddine El Othmani, and Portuguese Prime minister, Antonio Costa.

Held under the theme "Synergies for industrial co-investment," the forum is bringing together a large delegation of Portuguese enterprises and Moroccan economic operators working in various sectors.

This event, organized by Morocco's employers' association (CGEM) on the occasion of the Moroccan-Portuguese high level meeting, is meant to promote business and investment opportunities in key areas and to establish new partnerships between the two countries' business communities.

The number of Portuguese companies exporting to Morocco increased by 17% between 2011 and 2015 to reach 1,239.

Morocco is the fourth partner of Portugal, outside the European Union, after Angola, the United States and Brazil.

In 2015, Portugal's exports of goods and services to Morocco increased by 18.5%, to reach 649.9 million Euro, while imports rose by 12.2% (211.1 million Euros), according to data from the Portuguese Institute of Statistics (INE).