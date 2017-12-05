Luanda — The former skipper of the Angolan senior women's handball team, Odeth Tavares, urged the national squad's goalkeepers to have more communication with offensive sector ahead of the match against Slovenia.

Speaking to Angop on the Angolan participation in the 2017 World Women's Handball Championship, taking place in Germany, in which the team lost their two first matches, the former player expressed concern about the lack of rapport between the offensive and defensive sectors of the team.

To recall Angola lost their first two games against Spain (24/28) and France (19/26) in group B.

According to her, the team is not playing bad, but they need to pay closer attention to some tactical and technical aspects, seeing that they are losing with short gap and should they improve communication, the squad could beat Slovenia.

The former goalkeeper, who started her career in 1987, also added that the foul committed by the Angolan keeper, which sent her off of the match against France, does not rule the player out of other matches but only of the one in case.