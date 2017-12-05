5 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Former President Hassan Sheikh Hails Mogadishu Security Conference

Former President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has hailed the ongoing high-level Mogadishu conference on Somalia's security and expressed optimism that its outcome would help tackle the security, political and economic problems in Somalia.

He, however, called on the Somali leaders to rely upon on the strengths and resources of the Somali people with the help of the international community.

The former president made the remarks in a post published on his Facebook page.

The Mogadishu conference entered its second day with Somali leaders and international partners discussing issues of key relevance to the Somali nation and people.

