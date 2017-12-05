5 December 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Libya: Ministry of Moroccans Living Abroad Is Closely Following the Situation of Moroccans Stranded in Libya (Minister)

Rabat — Minister delegate for Moroccans Living Abroad and Migration Affairs, Abdelkrim Benatiq, said, Monday in Rabat, that his department is closely following the situation of Moroccan nationals stranded in Libya in view of their repatriation.

Answering an oral question in the House of Representatives on the "situation of Moroccans stranded in Libya," Benatiq said that his ministry is working in collaboration with different departments to undertake another repatriation operation of Moroccans blocked in Libya, after the one carried out on the eve of Eid Al Adha.

Regarding the "situation of African migrants in Morocco," the minister pointed out that more than 6,200 children with an African migrant background are following their studies in Moroccan schools, with the support of civil society.

As part of the new migration policy launched by the kingdom in 2013, Benatiq went on to say, African migrants residing in Morocco benefit from several advantages, including the right to social housing as well as access to public schools and medical services.

