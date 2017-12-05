South Africa: Limpopo On Outcomes of Executive Council Meeting

press release

The Executive Council of Limpopo held its last meeting of the year 2017 on the 29th of November to examine and approve Programmes of Action of different clusters; and to deliberate on progress departments have made in delivering services to the citizens of the province.

The following are resolutions and directives emanating from that meeting:

Municipal Audit process for 2016/17:

The Executive Council approved the 2016/17 Municipal Audit report and recommended the following:

The Executive Council resolved that the Provincial Treasury and the Department of Corporative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (CoGHSTA) should create a hub to assist Municipalities on financial matters inclusive of audits processes;

The Executive Council resolved that the hub should be comprised of at least four (04) Accountants and its establishment should be budgeted to commence functioning in the 2018/19 financial year;

The Executive Council resolved that the local Universities of Limpopo and Venda should be approached to assist the Municipalities with Audit matters;

The Executive Council resolved that Municipalities with a regression of audit outcomes - those with Disclaimers and Adverse audit outcomes and those with qualified audit opinion - should undertake an investigation on the causes of such negative audit outcomes and a report on the consequences undertaken should be presented to EXCO.

Outbreak of Typhoid Fever in the Sekhukhune District

The Executive Council resolved that CoGHSTA should declare an emergency on the breakout of Typhoid in the Tswaing area in LIM 476 Municipality and support the Sekhukhune District Municipality to deal with the situation.

Premier Service Excellence Awards

The Executive Council approved the nature and character of the Premier' Service Excellence Awards Ceremony scheduled for the 30 November 2017 at the Ranch Hotel in Polokwane, and resolved that all the Provincial Departments should participate in the Premier Service Excellence Awards from 2018, particularly officials who work at the coalface of service delivery.

International Day of Disability

The Executive Council approved the nature and character of the Provincial Celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities scheduled for the 03 December 2017 at Lebowakgomo Civic Centre, Lepelle-Nkumpi Municipality in the Capricorn District.

Extension of HODs Contracts of Employment

The Executive Council approved the extension of employment contracts of the HODs as per Section 12(2)(c) of the Public Service Act of 1994 amended as follows:

Ms. N.N. Tsebe's employment contract will be extended by a period of three (3) years with effect from 01 April 2018 until 31 March 2021, with retention of her current service benefits;

Ms. J.J. Du Plessis' employment contract will be extended by a period of three (3) years with effect from 01 April 2018 until 31 March 2021, with retention of her current service benefits;

Mr. N.S. Kgopong's employment contract will be extended by a period of five (5) years with effect from 01 June 2018 until 31 May 2023, with retention of his current service benefits; and

Mr. G.C. Pratt's employment contract will be extended by a period of five (5) years with effect from 13 December 2017 until 12 December 2022, with retention of his current service benefits.

Leasing Portfolio Review

The Executive Council resolved that the Provincial Treasury, LEDA and the Department of Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure should research on the financing/funding model for acquisition of the identified 7 buildings as a matter of urgency.

Special Economic Zones

The Executive Council resolved that a Team of 5 Officials led by LEDET comprised of Officials from LEDET, LEDA, the Provincial Treasury and the Department of Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure should be constituted to draw up a plan on projects that will utilise the R149m grant allocation for the Musina-Makhado SEZ within two weeks.

The Executive Council also gave the following directives:

That the Department of Community Safety should review the Crime Reduction Strategy and table the revised version at the 2018 February EXCO Lekgotla.

That the state of the victim Empowerment Centres should be revisited with an intention to advocate for improvements;

That the challenges at the Ports of Entry managed by the Boarder Management Agency (BMA) should be elevated to a higher level for urgent attention.

That Office of the Premier should enquire from Polokwane Municipality on the status of Polokwane International Conference Centre (PICC);

That the Creative Industry Sector Strategy should be developed by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture and should be presented to EXCO for approval through the relevant Cluster.

That Departments should ensure that they spend their Infrastructure grants noting the envisaged National Budget cuts for 2018/19 which will impact negatively on the incomplete grant projects with no roll-overs anticipated;

That the Minister of the Department of National Housing should be invited to a meeting with the Premier, MECs of the Provincial Treasury and CoGHSTA (Including relevant HoDs) to discuss the envisaged withdrawal of R150m housing grant allocation and the challenges confronting the sector leading to poor performance of the Service Providers

That all the State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) should be encouraged to purchase complementary tents at the Festival for their guests and allocate some tickets to MECs for their Portfolios' stakeholders;

That the District Municipalities should also be encouraged to purchase complementary tents at the Festival to host their Executive Mayors' Stakeholders and Local Municipalities' Mayors and other Office Bearers' Portfolios' stakeholders.

Issued by: Limpopo Office of the Premier