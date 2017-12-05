5 December 2017

South Sudan: Death Toll Rises to 68 in Ethnic Conflict

By Raji Bashir

Khartoum — THOUSANDS of civilians are in dire need of humanitarian assistance following an attack that left 68 people dead and left 19 critically injured in South Sudan. The attack by the Murle ethnic group over the Dinka tribe occurred in Duk Payuel village last Tuesday.

Initially, 54 people were killed and some 58 children were also abducted and herds of cattle stolen during the attacks. Over 13 000 civilians have been forced to flee to neighbouring villages.

Local authorities and a team from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) have visited the scene of the deadly attacks in the central Jonglei region. Philip Aguer, the governor of Jonglei, described the village as a disaster area.

"The area is full of graves and destruction. There is nothing you can see apart from that," the governor said.

He appealed for humanitarian organisations to assist the displaced communities with shelter, food and medicines.

David Shearer, the special Representative of the UN in South Sudan, has condemned the killings and called for the perpetrators to be held accountable.

South Sudan, the world's newest country after gaining independence from Sudan in 2011, is enduring a deadly civil war that has left an estimated 300 000 people dead.

About 3 million people have been displaced in a country of 12 million.

