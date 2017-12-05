Africa: Cultural Centre Promotes African Week in Sao Paulo

Luanda — The African Cultural Centre jointly with the consulates in Angola, South Africa, Cabo Verde, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Mozambique and Egypt, will hold on May 21-28 the African week in Sao Paulo city (Brazil), under the celelbration of the Africa Day.

This will be the first event of this kind to take place in Sao Paulo city, whose aim is to show to the Brazilian people the variious domains of the Africa capacities and potentialities, presenting a contemporary continent, thus divulging, valuing and promoting its African culture.

The event is also intended to eliminate stereotypes associated to African countries, disclose the African contributions on sectors such as economy, culture, gastronomy and contribute to boost business between Brazil and this continent.

Angola will be represented by Victoria Models and fashion designer, Loyd Ana Vasconcelos on behalf of AnaLoyd brand, participations are open to business people, artists, musicians, writers, painters, chefs, among others, promoting their art and the Angolan culture and values.