Angola: Nurses Suspended From Making Medical Prescriptions

Luanda — Nurses of Public Health Posts and Centres, who used to prescribe patients due to shortage of physicians in the country, will have the discontinuation of this service upheld, while waiting for response over their complaints.

The Luanda's Nurses Union claims for revocation of the 254/2010 decree that states the competences attributed to physicians and nurses careers, taking into account that there are health centres and posts, whose services are secured by nurses without being paid accordingly.

The Decree enables nurses to prescribe patients based on medicines comprised in the protocol.

Due to this fact, the union filed a complaint letter that was analyzed by the Ministries of Health and of Finances, however, while awaiting feedback the nurses have been since last Thursday without prescribing any patient.

The standstill does not necessarily force the health institutions to shut down as occurred on Sunday with nurses of Luanda's Bairro Operário helath centre, where they threatened to close the health facilities.

Speaking to Angop, Joana Jacinto, who has been a nurse for seven years, said this is a rebuked attitude, since humanization is one of the required aspects they learnt during their training and must be put above all to save lives.

In her turn, the director of Luanda's Health Department, Rosa Bessa, ensured that the government is aware of the concerns of the union members and a smooth negotiation process is being carried out, urging nurses to remain calm.