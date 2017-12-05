Nigeria: 2018 Budget Passes Second Reading At House of Representatives

The 2018 Appropriations Bill has moved a step closer to becoming a law after the House of Representatives passed it through a second reading on Tuesday.

The House members began discussing the bill last Tuesday.

On Tuesday, they approved a second reading of the bill and referred it to the House Committee on Appropriations and all other relevant standing and subcommittees.

President Muhammadu Buhari in November presented a proposed budget of N8.612 trillion for 2018.

He said with a benchmark of 45 dollars per barrel at an exchange rate of N305 to a dollar in 2018, the budget would consolidate on the achievements of previous budgets to aggressively steer the economy to the path of steady growth.