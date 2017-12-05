5 December 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Workshop On Empowering Women

Tagged:

Related Topics

Barentu — The President of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW), Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael said that the integrated efforts of the Government institutions and the national associations is paramount in ensuring the development and equitable participation of women.

Speaking at the workshop organized in Barentu focusing on the development and challenges of women, Ms. Tekea indicated that strong effort has been exerted in the past 26 years to ensure and develop economic, cultural, social and political participation of women and that encouraging result has been registered. She also called for providing due attention on the harmful practices that are still being practiced in some remote areas of the country.

Ms. Yihdega Yohannes, head of the NUEW branch in the Gash Barka region, on her part gave briefing on the development registered and challenges encountered in the region.

Indicating that FGM, under age marriages and low school enrolment of female students have been the main challenges, Ms. Yihdega said that strong effort have been made in collaboration with stakeholders to raise the awareness of the public on harmful practices and that commendable achievements have been registered.

Ms. Yihdega reiterated that strong endeavor is being exerted to develop the livelihoods of women and their families by providing micro-credit opportunity as well as by organizing vocational training programs.

Research papers on the participation of women in the past independence years on the sectors of health, education, agriculture, trade and micro-credit and saving were presented.

The D. G. of Social Services in the Gash Barka region, Mr. Gebreselasie Negash expressed readiness that the regional administration will stand alongside the union in all the efforts to empower women in the region.

Eritrea

Workshop for Strengthening Community Based Early Warning System

The Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare organized a one day workshop on 4 December here in Asmara with a view to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.