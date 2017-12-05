Eritrea: Workshop On Empowering Women

Barentu — The President of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW), Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael said that the integrated efforts of the Government institutions and the national associations is paramount in ensuring the development and equitable participation of women.

Speaking at the workshop organized in Barentu focusing on the development and challenges of women, Ms. Tekea indicated that strong effort has been exerted in the past 26 years to ensure and develop economic, cultural, social and political participation of women and that encouraging result has been registered. She also called for providing due attention on the harmful practices that are still being practiced in some remote areas of the country.

Ms. Yihdega Yohannes, head of the NUEW branch in the Gash Barka region, on her part gave briefing on the development registered and challenges encountered in the region.

Indicating that FGM, under age marriages and low school enrolment of female students have been the main challenges, Ms. Yihdega said that strong effort have been made in collaboration with stakeholders to raise the awareness of the public on harmful practices and that commendable achievements have been registered.

Ms. Yihdega reiterated that strong endeavor is being exerted to develop the livelihoods of women and their families by providing micro-credit opportunity as well as by organizing vocational training programs.

Research papers on the participation of women in the past independence years on the sectors of health, education, agriculture, trade and micro-credit and saving were presented.

The D. G. of Social Services in the Gash Barka region, Mr. Gebreselasie Negash expressed readiness that the regional administration will stand alongside the union in all the efforts to empower women in the region.