5 December 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Program to Eradicate Trachoma

Asmara — The head of the National Blindness Prevention Control, Dr. Alem Zekarias said that effort is being exerted to eradicate trachoma in Eritrea by 2020.

Indicating that the National Blindness Prevention and Control has been established in 2007 with a view to identify eye diseases in the country and control them, Dr. Alem stated that research had been conducted in 2007 on trachoma. The research indicates that the prevalence of trachoma has been reduced to its lowest level, Dr. Alem added.

Dr. Alem further said that trachoma is an infectious disease caused due to lack of sanitation and if not treated on time it could lead to blindness and called on the public to conducted sustainable environmental and personal sanitation and to immediately report to health facilities upon detecting the prevalence of the disease.

He also called for integrated effort on the part of the public and the healthcare professionals so as to address the health related problems.

