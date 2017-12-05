Tanzania: Moi Conducts Brain Surgery

Neurosurgeons at the Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (Moi) have for the first time performed a procedure to correct a brain defect on a child who had developed sac-like protrusions.

The defect, known medically as occipital encephalocoele, starts developing since when the child is in the womb because of failure of some brain structurers to completely close.

The membranes of the child's brain were now visible through the skull.

The operation, which cost Sh4 million, was carried out by local doctors.

A specialist at MOI, Dr Nicephorus Rutasibwa disclosed that a similar surgery outside the country would have cost Sh25 million.

Dr Rutasibwa said doctors and other specialists spent two months to study on how best to correct the defect.

"After a thorough study of the child's brain, we realised that he was in real danger because some of the veins, which supply blood to his brain, were closed. This forced us to swing into action," said Dr Rutasibwa.

According to Dr Rutasibwa, the operation was conducted for four hours, adding that the boy's condition is improving.

The girl's mother, who didn't want to be named in the paper, admitted that she had lost hopes over the chances of her son surviving.

"I was always worried because my baby could hardly breastfeed, but now I am happy because she can easily breastfeed," said she.

She added: "I thanks the doctors because I have nothing to repay them for what they have done."