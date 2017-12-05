South Africa: Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration Hosts Its Annual Its Annual Indaba in Durban, 7 to 8 Dec

press release

The Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) is hosting its annual 2017 CCMA Indaba on 7 and 8 December 2017, at the Elangeni Hotel, Durban. The conference will be attended by Members of the Portfolio Committee on Labour, representatives from the Ministry and Department of Labour, Judges of the Labour and High Courts, labour market experts, strategic partners,

Members of the CCMA Governing Body and its Committees, as well as CCMA Staff and Commissioners.

The theme of the 2017 CCMA Indaba is "We Inspire. We Empower. We Inform. We Develop World - Class Commissioners".

CCMA Director, Cameron Morajane, has invited seasoned labour market representatives to speak on critical, topical and strategic CCMA delivery and labour market dynamics. Plenary sessions will be held on both days to allow attendees to engage with the experts.

The following topics will be addressed:

Labour Court Reviews of CCMA Awards: Trends, learnings, the role of the CCMA and expectations going forward.

Transition from the CCMA Hearing Rooms to the Labour Court: Lessons learnt and key considerations for the CCMA Commissioners.

Social Media Misconduct: A global view of dispute referral trends.

State of the economy and envisaged impact on the labour market, Collective Bargaining trends, wages and CCMA case referrals.

Reimagining the Conciliation Process: Conciliators, Adjudicators and Agents of Social change.

Key defining judgements in Employment Law that have defined the labour market and shaped CCMA processes.

The envisaged impact of the Employment Laws Amendments and the minimum wage on the Southern African Labour Market, the vulnerable sectors, and the role that the CCMA should be playing: Various approaches and perspectives to be taken into consideration.

AMCU vs Chamber of Mines Constitutional Court: Workplace Definition and Application - Key considerations and implications for the CCMA.

Benefits of Alternate Dispute Resolution in the delivery of expeditious social justice: The role of Constitutional entities - Reflections from my days as Public Protector and Chairperson of the South African Human Rights Commission.

Transforming Workplaces, Changing Lives: Learnings from Selected Successful BWR and MCW Implementation.

The Minister of Labour, Mildred Oliphant, MP, will deliver the keynote address at the 2017 CCMA Service Excellence Awards Gala Dinner, on the evening of 8 December 2017. Newly admitted Commissioners will also take the Commissioner Oath during the Gala Dinenr.

During this conference, the CCMA will also enter into Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with the Commission of Employment Equity (CEE) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO), respectively. The purpose of these MOUs is collaboration on projects aimed at enhancing service delivery for the benefit of the labour market.

Journalists are invited to attend. Media questions and answers sessions will be held after both the morning and afternoon session (12:45 & 17:00)

