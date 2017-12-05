4 December 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Telecommunications and Postal Services Engages ICT Sector On Proposed Changes Contained in the Electronic Communications Bill

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Statement on the Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services' engagement with the ICT sector on the proposed changes contained in the Electronic Communications Bill in Pretoria

The Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services met with the ICT industry and associations today to explain the provisions contained in the ECA Amendment Bill in Pretoria.

The meeting was organised through the National ICT Forum and brought together representatives from the Forum's economic chamber and other role-players. The meeting is the second engagement with the industry and it is aimed at explaining some of the provisions that are in the public domain such as Spectrum, Wholesale Open Access Network (WOAN) and Rapid Deployment, all of which are aimed at achieving universal service and access.

"The meeting was about explaining the rationale behind the provisions contained in the ECA Amendment Bill. The Bill is about balancing the interests of all the stakeholders in the sector," said DTPS Director General Robert Nkuna.

He said the process was not about renegotiating the policy but on how to implement it with a common understanding of the key objectives in a manner that contributes to economic growth.

"We are going ahead with the establishment of the WOAN. There's is no intention to establish a Government-owned WOAN. The WOAN will be a private sector led initiative," said Nkuna.

He said the Rapid Deployment Policy is one way in which government is seeking to lower the costs for the operators, and ultimately for consumers.

These engagements follow Cabinet's approval in November 2017 for the gazetting of the Bill for public comment. The Bill aims to give effect to the National Integrated ICT Policy White Paper and facilitates services-based competition, elimination of infrastructure duplication and transformation in the sector. The ultimately beneficiaries of this policy will be consumers who can expect a wider choice and cheaper services over time.

There will be additional roundtable discussions with other stakeholders over the next few weeks to continue providing clarity on this important transformative Bill.

The Department is committed to continuous meaningful engagements with all stakeholders as it seeks to implement the National Integrated ICT Policy White Paper in a manner that is least disruptive to investment in the sector.

Issued by: Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services

South Africa

Get Help If Displaying Listeriosis Symptoms, Urges Health Minister

Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has urged anyone who is displaying symptoms of Listeriosis to seek medical… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.