Botswana: Adopt-a-School Initiative Success

Letlhakane — Minister of Basic Education, Dr Unity Dow says she is proud of the success of the Adopt-A-School initiative.

She was speaking during the hand over ceremony of the five fully furnished classrooms worth P3.2 million donated by Debswana Diamond Company to Seaseole Primary School recently in Letlhakane.

The project was funded through Debswana Letlhakane Tailings Project, Legacy Programme.

Dr Dow said government was faced with limited resources and as such acknowledged efforts to support national development.

She commended Debswana for playing a significant role in assisting government provide quality education.

Dr Dow said revenue generated by Debswana through diamonds had significantly benefitted the ministry and Batswana through royalties, dividends and taxes remitted to government. She said the ministry continued to benefit in areas including infrastructure development.

Dr Dow pleaded with the school and other stakeholders to provide Debswana with a return investment of turning into a school of excellence.

She said this could only be achieved by parents showing commitment to their children's education. Receiving the donation, the school head, Ms Esther Boiditswe said they had nine classes operating under trees and the donation would be of great assistance.

She said Debswana had donated six classrooms before.

Ms Boiditswe expressed gratitude towards donors such as First National Bank for donating learner's toilets, Gut & Mas for donating a learning centre, school shoes and ablution block, Debswana for donating classrooms, a garden and a photocopying machine.

Orapa, Letlhakane and Damtshaa Mines general manager, Mr Bakani Motlhabani said Debswana remained dedicated and resolute in identifying partnerships in the area of education. He said the mines spent approximately 65 per cent of their corporate social investment in 2017 on education.

Mr Motlhabani said Debswana made a deliberate effort to support sustainable community initiatives in partnership with Boteti Sub-district such as the Letlhakane Tailing Project, Legacy initiative.

Mr Motlhabani said they made a commitment to reach out to Seaseole Primary School by providing additional five classrooms to bridge the existed challenge.

He said he believed the project would provide a conducive learning environment.

Member of Parliament for Boteti East, Mr Sethomo Lelatisitwe praised the support of Orapa, Letlhakane and Damtshaa Mines in ensuring sustainable development.

Source : BOPA