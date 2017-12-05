5 December 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Sh20 Million Fish Seized Over Smuggling

By Shaaban Ndyamukama

Three tonnes Nile Perch worth Sh20.8 million that were suspected of being smuggled out of Tanzania to Burundi have been seized at Murusagamba Village in Ngara, Kagera Region, a district commissioner says.

Ngara District Commissioner Michael Mntenjele said on December 5 that the driver of a vehicle that was transporting the fish and Murusagamba Ward fisheries officer had been arrested over the matter.

He said after interrogation they would be taken to court.

"The seized fish will be distributed to public secondary schools, the Tanzania People's Defence Forces and other institutions in the district," he said.

He urged citizens to continue providing information on illegal fishing and dealings.

Kagera regional fisheries officer Efraz Mkama vowed to deal with his subordinates who helped the suspect to transport the fish illegally.

A Tanzania Revenue Authority officer based at Musagamba, Mr Mohamed Mnoda, deplored smuggling, saying it denies the government revenue.

