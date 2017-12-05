Namibia: City of Windhoek Continues to Accelerate Efforts Aimed At Ending Aids By 2020

The City of Windhoek will host the 2017 World AIDS Day Commemoration on Wednesday 6 December at the Sam Nujoma Stadium from 08:00 to 12:00 and will be commemorated under the global theme "Right to Health".

The City will mainly focus on men's engagement in relation to access to health services, which will contribute to the global and national efforts to explore different aspects of HIV prevention and how they relate to specific groups of people.

Entertainment will be provided by the voluntary medical male circumcision(VMMC) Ambassadors, The Dogg, OYO and One Blood and there will also be a soccer match aimed at emphasising the role of the youth in "Kicking to Zero", new HIV/AIDS infections.

The event will also commence with a street procession from the corner of Clemence Kapuuo and Siegfried Tjimesa Street at 09:00, proceeding along Clemence Kapuuo, Sukkot and Troas Street towards the Sam Nujoma Stadium.

The City of Windhoek as the local authority pride themselves as being the leading role player in social development and contributing in improving the living standard of the city's residents and they aspire to be trendsetters amongst local authorities in addressing public health issues and the fight against HIV and AIDS.

The City in partership with the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS has been collaborating with the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS), and Namibia Red Cross Society (NRCS) in accelerating efforts aimed at ending AIDS by 2020 to ensure a HIV free generation.