5 December 2017

Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia: City of Windhoek Continues to Accelerate Efforts Aimed At Ending Aids By 2020

Tagged:

Related Topics

The City of Windhoek will host the 2017 World AIDS Day Commemoration on Wednesday 6 December at the Sam Nujoma Stadium from 08:00 to 12:00 and will be commemorated under the global theme "Right to Health".

The City will mainly focus on men's engagement in relation to access to health services, which will contribute to the global and national efforts to explore different aspects of HIV prevention and how they relate to specific groups of people.

Entertainment will be provided by the voluntary medical male circumcision(VMMC) Ambassadors, The Dogg, OYO and One Blood and there will also be a soccer match aimed at emphasising the role of the youth in "Kicking to Zero", new HIV/AIDS infections.

The event will also commence with a street procession from the corner of Clemence Kapuuo and Siegfried Tjimesa Street at 09:00, proceeding along Clemence Kapuuo, Sukkot and Troas Street towards the Sam Nujoma Stadium.

The City of Windhoek as the local authority pride themselves as being the leading role player in social development and contributing in improving the living standard of the city's residents and they aspire to be trendsetters amongst local authorities in addressing public health issues and the fight against HIV and AIDS.

The City in partership with the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS has been collaborating with the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS), and Namibia Red Cross Society (NRCS) in accelerating efforts aimed at ending AIDS by 2020 to ensure a HIV free generation.

Namibia

Devil's Claw Generates Close to N$1 Million for Harvesters

The harvesting and sale of Devil's Claw from the Nyae Nyae and N#a Jaqna conservancies made a significant contribution… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.