5 December 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco Arrests Isis Supporter in Tangier (Interior Ministry)

Rabat — As part of security cooperation between Moroccan and Spanish services in the fight against terrorism, the central bureau for judiciary investigations (BCJI) under the general directorate for territory surveillance (DGST), arrested, Tuesday in Tangier, an ISIS supporter.

In conjunction with this operation, the Spanish security services arrested three other individuals in relation with the suspect arrested in Tangier, according to a statement by the Interior ministry, pointing out that they are a Moroccan naturalized Spanish resident in the suburbs of Madrid, and two other Moroccans living in the Girona region, formally involved in the capture and recruitment of jihad volunteers in the ranks of Daesh.

The same source added that investigations have also revealed that the suspects are also implicated in the propaganda and glorification of the barbaric crimes committed by Daesh fighters and the incitement to carry out terrorist operations in areas beyond the control of the terrorist organization.

The suspect will be brought to justice upon the completion of the investigation, led under the supervision of the competent public prosecutor's office.

