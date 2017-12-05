South Africa: Zikalala, Dlamini-Zuma Call for Unity As KZN PGC Closes

Robust calls for unity and tolerance emerged as senior officials closed KwaZulu-Natal's ANC provincial general council (PGC) in Durban on Tuesday.

KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Sihle Zikalala was clear in his instruction to branch members, saying that, despite many naysayers, the province had "pulled off a successful PGC".

"There were messages going around on social media saying the PGC has collapsed. But here we are together closing our successful meeting."

Zikalala sent a clear message of discipline and tolerance, urging his constituency to "fly the KZN flag high" when attending the highly anticipated ANC 54 th elective conference later this month.

"Our conduct in the conference should be robust and disciplined. We must respect and listen to other views. We must convey to leadership an organisation that is intact, with [the] capacity to deliver our mandate to the people."

He said that to lose sight of unity "is to betray those who paid the highest price for democracy".

"If we differ, it is accepted. Once we reach a decision in policies, we must be prepared to implement it. It is important we all agree that unity is a source of strength. Without it, the liberation movement will not win."

He lamented: "Stand by your views, be firm and disciplined and be prepared to hear what others have to say. We cannot be ill-disciplined. To be disciplined is not weak. It is respect and wisdom. To be ANC you have to be disciplined."

He added that the new leadership "must inherit a united organisation".

People want delivery

Zikalala went on to inform the PGC that the ANC had a responsibility to ascertain what work had been done by government deployees since 2012.

"We must ask if the deployees we sent to state were preoccupied with implementation of policies or something else."

He targeted National Treasury, saying that the first task of the minister of finance in 2012 was to implement a state bank.

"Who are we serving? The ANC or other people? Our fundamental task for the conference is to elect a leadership that mirrors the programme we want as the ANC."

Zikalala added that the local government elections in 2016 showed that the electorate was sending an "unambiguous message that we must get our house in order for 2019".

"If we are to succeed to liberate blacks and Africans, we need to observe and maximise all policies."

Maintain discipline says Dlamini-Zuma

A surprise visit at the closing of the conference by Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma left hundreds of delegates jubilant.

Dlamini-Zuma also urged the conference delegates to maintain discipline during the elective conference.

"Let's go be united, engage in disciplined debate, respect all comrades, leadership and make sure the conference is peaceful."

She said that the safest place for delegates to be should be the conference.

"When our families release us to go to conference they must not have worries about our safety inside the conference. People must be safe. It must reflect we are comrades of the same organisation."

Source: News24