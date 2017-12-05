South Africa: SA's Best Set for Exciting Joburg Open

The City of Johannesburg is gearing up for one of the most exciting professional golf events on the Sunshine Tour's calendar, when the 12th edition of the Joburg Open takes place from December 7-10 at a new venue, the Randpark Golf Club.

In a major change for the Joburg Open 2018, the Asian Tour has been added as the third sanctioning tour to endorse the Joburg Open along with longstanding PGA's the Sunshine Tour and European Tour.

This now officially makes the Joburg Open the only tri-sanctioned tournament in South Africa.

It also sees the field growing from 206 to 240 professionals, which means the stakes have been upped for the golfers aiming to clinch the prestigious winners title.

The Joburg Open remains the only South African tournament serving as an official qualifier for oldest major, The Open Championship the following season, with the top three finishers receiving qualification into The Open.

With some of the biggest names from the three tours billed for the tournament, including the Sunshine Tour's Louis Oosthuizen , alongside former tournament champions Richard Sterne , Haydn Porteus and Darren Fichardt , residents of Johannesburg and golf lovers who attend the tournament are guaranteed spectacular action on the fairways.

The 240 professionals will take to the immaculate and championship conditioned greens at Firethorn and Bushwillow courses at Randpark Golf Club starting Thursday, December 7 before the cut is made at close of play on Friday.

The remaining 65 professionals (including ties) proceed to the final two rounds, which will be played on Saturday and Sunday at Firethorn Course.

Spectators who come to follow the tournament at Randpark Golf Club or watch on SuperSport between 12:00 to 18:00.

The City of Joburg has pulled out all stops to create an unusual and attractive public facility for all spectators coming from all the corners of the world to follow the tournament.

The food-truck culture has become synonymous with how Joburg residents spend their weekends and the City has introduced this element into the Joburg Open, making it another cool hangout for the weekend. In addition, beadmaker and entrepreneur NtoZinhle, who makes beautifully crafted beadworks, will showcase and sell her pieces at a pop-up shop at the tournament.

Public Access tickets can be purchased at the Public Entrance at Arend Park on arrival at the Randpark Golf Club.

Ticket prices are R80 per day for Thursday and Friday, and R100 for Saturday and Sunday, or R180 for the 4 days. Tickets can also be bought online at www.ticketpro.co.za.

Source: Sport24