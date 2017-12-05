5 December 2017

South Africa: Police Captain Shot Dead in KZN After 'Ambush'

A police captain was shot dead while on his way to work in Umbumbulu, south of Durban, on Tuesday morning, police said.

The 43-year-old captain, who was stationed at the Umbumbulu detective branch, was travelling along the R603 between Folweni and Umbumbulu at about 05:45 when he was ambushed, police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

"It is alleged a vehicle with four occupants was seen following him. The suspects opened fire on the police officer resulting in him being fatally wounded," said Zwane.

The suspects fled the scene in their vehicle without taking anything, said Zwane.

"A case of murder was opened at the Umbumbulu police station."

KwaZulu-Natal acting provincial police commissioner Major-General Bheki Langa was deeply saddened by the officer's killing.

"We condemn this senseless killing of our police officer and our detectives will work around the clock in tracing the perpetrators. We also wish to convey our sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues during this very trying time," he said.

