5 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africans Take Back Your Country - Graça Machel

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Benedikt von Loebell/World Economic Forum
Graça Machel, Founder, Foundation for Community Development (FDC), Mozambique at the World Economic Forum on Africa 2015 in Cape Town.

South Africans must choose a new crop of leaders that will stand with those who liberated the country, late president Nelson Mandela's wife Graça Machel said.

Machel was speaking at an event held in honour of Mandela in Houghton at the Nelson Mandela Foundation. Mandela died four years ago on December 5.

"South Africa, it's in your hands. Stand up and take it...We should get to 2018, having some kind of clarity of who the new crop of leaders are, standing on the shoulders of those we are celebrating," she said.

Machel was speaking shortly after Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, took to the podium to highlight how the ANC had failed Mandela's legacy.

However, Machel warned South Africans to refrain from agonising about the ills of society.

"I wish 2018 will help us to identify, nurture and take them to the heights. This country is extraordinary. It cannot be compared to any other African countries... It has to produce a new crop of that collective because it is in the South African DNA," she added.

Machel's statement comes just days before the ANC branches elect a new leader to succeed President Jacob Zuma.

Source: News24

South Africa

Why We Should Care About Inhumane Prison Conditions

On the anniversary this week of Sonke Gender Justice and Lawyers for Human Rights' Pollsmoor overcrowding court victory,… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.