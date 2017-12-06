6 December 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Kung Fu Tourney Finals for Sunday

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Damas Sikubwabo

After preliminary rounds held in all provinces and City of Kigali last month, the national Kung fu finals will be held on December 10, at Amahoro National Stadium. At least 193 Kung fu players made it to the finals.

According to the president of Federation of Kung fu, Marc Uwiragiye, the preliminary rounds were successful and a big number of young players participated.

"We finalised the preliminary round games and 193 qualified for the final on Sunday," said Uwiragiye .

Meanwhile, last month, the Rwanda Kung fu federation elected a new committee headed by Marc Uwiragiye as president. The vice president is Richard Makuza, the secretary is Claude Nsanzimana, and the treasurer Apauline Dushimiyimana.

The technical committee includes Emmanuel Havugimana, the technical director. He will be assisted by Godfrey Simparikubwabo, Mubarack Kamanzi, François Havugimana, Elia Nzabonimpa and Shaffi Hakizimana.

