6 December 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda/Tanzania: Zanzibar Shock Rwanda in Cecafa Challenge Cup

By Peter Kamasa

Zanzibar shocked Rwanda with a 3-1 win in the ongoing CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup at Machakos Stadium in Kenya, on Tuesday. It was the second defeat for Rwanda after losing to Kenya 2-0 in opening game.

From the start, Zanzibar looked more comfortable and benefited from a defending error in the 35th minute to open the score sheet through Mudathir Yahya, who converted a cross from Hadji Mwinyi. Rwanda fought back and equalised in the 47th minute through Muhadjir Hakizimana. However, this celebration was short-lived as Zanzibar got its second goal in the 54th minute through a strong shot from Mohamed Juma, which deflected off Imanishimwe into the net. Kassim Khamiss sealed the win for Zanzibar in the 86th minute.

Rwanda must win its remaining matches against Tanzania and Libya to book a semi-finals slot. The last time Rwanda won the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup was 18 years ago when they beat Kenya 3-1 at Amahoro National Stadium. Rwanda also reached the finals in 2001, 2002, 2005, 2007, 2009 and 2015.

Tuesday

Rwanda 1-3 Zanzibar

Thursday

Group A

Tanzania Vs Zanzibar (Machakos, 1pm)

Rwanda Vs Libya (Machakos, 3pm)

