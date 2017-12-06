Rwanda: CSK Pull Out of Basketball League

Former national basketball league giants Cercle Sportif de Kigali (CSK) have pulled out of the 2017/2018 league championship, Times Sport has learnt.

According to the club's secretary general, Jean Luc Mugabo, the executive committee decided to take one season off to build a financially sustainable team and competitive squad for years to come. However, he insisted CSK remains a member of the national basketball federation.

The one-season break from the league follows a devastating 2016/2017 poor run of results where the Rugunga-based side finished at the bottom of the 10-team league table. The red-and-black outfits only managed one win out of 18 league games.

"The club's board and executive committee decided to take a break from the league as the most viable solution. We are going to work on our sustainability and long-term plan for the team. The future looked uncertain and resources were going to waste." Mugabo told Times Sport on Tuesday.

When asked about how soon to expect CSK back in the league, Mugabo replied, "We will be absent only for one season, we will be back with the 2018/2019 season. We will come back much stronger."

The withdrawal comes a couple weeks after the side failed to take part in a pre-season tournament that was claimed by REG in male category and IPRC- South in women's fray.

CSK was one of the league's top giants until early 2016 when the Cercle Sportif de Kigali handed over the club to the basketball community of the center.