Rwanda: Eight Rwandans Nominated for Africa Youth Awards 2017

Eight Rwandans are among the nominees shortlisted for this year's Africa Youth Awards. Twenty-five countries are taking part in the awards, with 23 competition categories.

In all, there are a total of 141 individual nominees, and 17 organisations vying for top honours. Of the 141 nominees, 51 are female and 73 male.

Established in 2014, the Africa Youth Awards is a forum that recognises the works of young African achievers and change makers who have selflessly dedicated their lives to the realisation of a more optimistic future. It is also a platform for young Africans to showcase their contributions to the continent's success story thus far, and the potential they posses to take Africa to the next level across various key industries.

This year's is the fourth edition. Shortlisted nominees were announced by the Africa Youth Awards on December 4th. Winners will be publicly announced on January 1, 2018.

Voting is currently ongoing on www.africayouthawards.org/vote, and ends on December 17th.

Countries with the highest number of nominations are; Ghana (26), Nigeria (18), Tanzania (14), South Africa (13), Cameroon (9), and Rwanda (8).

Rwandans that were nominated for the awards are; Nancy Sibo of the Girl Effect initiative, who is competing in the Africa Youth Award for social enterprise of the year 2017; Diana Mpyisi, the founder of Spoken Word Rwanda (2017 Africa Youth Award for Literary Excellence); Kiruhura Babu Patrick (Root Foundation Rwanda - 2017 Africa Youth Award for Leader of the Year); and Landry Ndriko Mayigane from the World Health Organization (Rwanda), who is vying for the position of Health Personality of the Year.

Other Rwandan nominees are; Teta Isibo of Inzuki Designs, Mathew Rugamba (Fashion Personality of the Year), Clarisse Iribagiza of DMM.HeHe (Fashion Personality of the Year), and the blogger Gilbert Rwabwigwi (Blogger of the Year).

Each competition category has between five and eight contestants.

Categories:

1. Advocate of the year

2. African youth of the year (Female)

3. African youth of the year (Male)

4. Award for academics

5. Award for agriculture

6. Award for diaspora achievement

7. Award for education

8. Award for technology

9. Award for youth empowerment

10. Blogger of the year

11. Discovery of the year

12. Entrepreneur of the year

13. Fashion personality of the year

14. Health personality of the year

15. Leader of the year

16. Literary excellence award

17. Media personality of the year

18. Musician of the year

19. Public servant of the year

20. Social enterprise of the year

21. Social entrepreneur of the year

22. Special recognition award

23. Startup of the year