Rwanda: Former Miss Rwanda Addresses Global Forum On Peace

Drawing lessons from Rwanda, former Miss Rwanda, Jolly Mutesi made a strong case on the role of peace in development at a global forum organized by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization- (UNESCO) in Gabon.

The forum themed: Pan-African Youth Forum for a Culture of Peace and the Fight against radicalization for the creation of an early warning system in Central Africa, took place from November 30 to December 3, in Libreville, Gabon.

It was attended by representatives of the Pan-African Youth Network for the Culture of Peace, the National Youth Councils of Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), ECCAS Minister in charge of youth, special representative of the United Nations (UN), Secretary-General for Central Africa, African Union (AU), and European Union (EU), among others.

"I talked about key lessons other African countries can draw from Rwanda as a country that has been able to foster development and peace after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi," said Mutesi.

The beauty queen, who won Miss Rwanda 2016, has also been spearheading the inter-generation dialogue, which she initiated to sensitize the youth on the values and norms of Rwandans, in a campaign dubbed "Agaciro Kanjye" or "My Dignity," that urges the youth to be patriotic.

The objective of the forum was to strengthen the involvement of youth in the promotion of a culture of peace, through the prevention and management of conflicts and violence in Africa, by the creation of an early warning system in Central Africa and in particular, with a view to building more resilient and peaceful societies.

The meeting also offered a platform for the youth representatives from Central Africa, to play a pivotal role in advocating for the sub-regional project on "Youth Capacity-building in managing associations, and the creation of an early warning system for the youth for peace and security in Central Africa, among various donors.