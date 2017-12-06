6 December 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Former Miss Rwanda Addresses Global Forum On Peace

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sharon Kantengwa

Drawing lessons from Rwanda, former Miss Rwanda, Jolly Mutesi made a strong case on the role of peace in development at a global forum organized by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization- (UNESCO) in Gabon.

The forum themed: Pan-African Youth Forum for a Culture of Peace and the Fight against radicalization for the creation of an early warning system in Central Africa, took place from November 30 to December 3, in Libreville, Gabon.

It was attended by representatives of the Pan-African Youth Network for the Culture of Peace, the National Youth Councils of Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), ECCAS Minister in charge of youth, special representative of the United Nations (UN), Secretary-General for Central Africa, African Union (AU), and European Union (EU), among others.

"I talked about key lessons other African countries can draw from Rwanda as a country that has been able to foster development and peace after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi," said Mutesi.

The beauty queen, who won Miss Rwanda 2016, has also been spearheading the inter-generation dialogue, which she initiated to sensitize the youth on the values and norms of Rwandans, in a campaign dubbed "Agaciro Kanjye" or "My Dignity," that urges the youth to be patriotic.

The objective of the forum was to strengthen the involvement of youth in the promotion of a culture of peace, through the prevention and management of conflicts and violence in Africa, by the creation of an early warning system in Central Africa and in particular, with a view to building more resilient and peaceful societies.

The meeting also offered a platform for the youth representatives from Central Africa, to play a pivotal role in advocating for the sub-regional project on "Youth Capacity-building in managing associations, and the creation of an early warning system for the youth for peace and security in Central Africa, among various donors.

Rwanda

Why Collection of Artistes' Royalties Failed to Take Off

In April this year, the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) caught many people off-guard with the announcement that… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.