Photo: Daily Monitor

State minister for Primary Health Care Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu.

Kampala — The government yesterday said that State Primary Healthcare minister, Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, will be airlifted to Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi this morning for further management, days after she was put on life-support at the International Hospital Kampala (IHK).

The minister's health started deteriorating dramatically last week and she has been in-and-out of hospitals after suspected poisoning last month.

Ms Sarah Opendi, the minister of State for General Duties, told Daily Monitor yesterday that Ms Moriku developed breathing complications and had to be put on life support machine.

She said Dr Moriku, who also is Moyo District Woman MP, would be flown out of the country for advanced treatment.

"Dr Kaducu is being managed at the Intensive Care Unit at IHK. She will be airlifted for better treatment at Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi tomorrow (today ).," Ms Opend said, adding that an ICU bed had been made available at the Nairobi-based facility.

Earlier, Ms Opendi had indicated that all ICU beds at Aga Khan Hospital had been occupied.

"We have not gotten a proper brief on her diagnosis. She developed hardships with her breathing on Sunday of the previous week when doctors were still investigating her illness," Ms Opend said.

She said some samples were taken to South Africa on Monday by Dr Sylvester Onzivua, one of the most senior pathologists in Uganda, for further toxicological investigations.

Director Communications at Parliament, Mr Chris Obore said the Clerk had spent the better part of yesterday handling the financial obligations need for Dr Kaducu to be airlifted for better management.

"Parliament is on top of things to ensure that Dr Kaducu is transferred to Nairobi. The Clerk is personally handling the matter," he said

Dr Moriku was first admitted at Mulago National Referral Hospital during the period doctors were on strike last month. She was discharged but after some days her condition relapsed and she was re-admitted at Platinum Hospital.

"I was discharged but the doctor recommended that I keep returning for checkups. I have taken some sick-leave to first recover well," Dr Moriku told Daily Monitor in an interview last month.

She underwent a series of medical investigations and the results were not conclusive on the exact cause of her declining health.

Health Minister Jane Aceng yesterday said in a text message that she had received a report from a team of doctors managing Dr Moriko, indicating that her condition had worsened.

"The team of doctors had reported to me that she was improving and they had started weaning her off oxygen but she suddenly changed condition on Monday," said Dr Aceng, who is also in India for surgery on both knees.