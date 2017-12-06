Nigerian Soldiers Ambush Boko Haram, Kill Three

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday said its troops had killed three Boko Haram insurgents in Sabsawa axis of Sambisa forest area of Operation.

Sani Usman, the Director, Army Public Relations, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

Mr. Usman said that the troops killed the insurgents in an ambush on Monday at Sabsawa while trying to cross into Tangos area.

He further disclosed that the troops recovered an AK-47 rifle and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from the insurgents.

