Nigerian Soldiers Ambush Boko Haram, Kill Three

By Agency Report

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday said its troops had killed three Boko Haram insurgents in Sabsawa axis of Sambisa forest area of Operation.

Sani Usman, the Director, Army Public Relations, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

Mr. Usman said that the troops killed the insurgents in an ambush on Monday at Sabsawa while trying to cross into Tangos area.

He further disclosed that the troops recovered an AK-47 rifle and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from the insurgents.

"Troops of 202 Battalion, Sector 1, Operation LAFIYA DOLE at the early hours of Monday Dec.4, sprang an ambush on unsuspecting Boko Haram terrorists along Sabsawa axis.

"During the encounter, the troops neutralised 3 Boko Haram terrorists trying to cross between Tangos.

"In addition, the troops recovered AK-47 rifles and Improvised Explosives making devices from the terrorists," he said.

(NAN)

