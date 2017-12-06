5 December 2017

Nigeria: Just in - Workers Strike: OAU Shut Down

By Adejumo Kabir

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife has shut the university.

This follows two days of strike and protest by all non-teaching staff which affected major operations including electricity, water, and healthcare in the university.

The closure of the university was announced in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the school, Abiodun Olanrewaju.

"As a result of the unpalatable occurrences occasioned by the strike action of the Obafemi Awolowo University branch of the Non - Teaching Staff, which comprises Non Academic Staff Union (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senate of the University, at its emergency meeting held today, Tuesday, 5th December, 2017, has approved that the Students of the University should proceed on an "End of the Year" break with immediate effect."

Mr. Olanrewaju stated that the students have been asked to vacate their Halls of residence latest by 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6.

"Accordingly, the general public, particularly the Parents /Guardians of our students have been asked to note this latest development and ensure that their children and wards are prevailed upon to comply with this directive.

Consequently, students are expected to resume on January 2, while lectures commence on January 3.

"While we pray for journey mercies for our students to their respective destinations, we also wish them a Merry Christmas and Prosperous 2018," he said.

