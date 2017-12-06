5 December 2017

Nigeria: Dangote - Only African in Bloomberg 50 List of Year's Most Influential People

Aliko Dangote was honoured last night at the Bloomberg 50 annual gala dinner at New York's iconic Gotham Hall.

Bloomberg's list of 50 most influential names who have had an impact on the world in 2017 included Mr. Dangote, Africa's richest person, for his outstanding commitment of over $4B USD to increase Nigeria's food production capacity.

Represented in New York by the CEO of his Foundation, Mr. Dangote was joined by electric car visionary Elon Musk; Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmon; Beatrice Fihn, anti-nuclear weapons advocate and Nobel Peace Laureate; Amazon's Jeff Bezos; Robert Mueller, special counsel investigating Donald Trump's potential collusion with Russia; and Vitalik Buterin, whose invention of the cryptocurrency Ethereum is revolutionizing the new blockchain craze.

Mr. Dangote's contribution to the world this year revolves around his dynamic attention to lessen food imports into his own country and Africa's largest nation, Nigeria, by focusing on domestic production of sugar and dairy, with 500 million liters of Nigerian milk to be produced by 2019.

Earlier this year he announced a $50B USD plan to invest in renewable energy.

"What sets The Bloomberg 50 apart from other lists is that each person chosen has demonstrated measurable change over the past year," Bloomberg Businessweek editor Megan Murphy said.

The event was emceed by actor Keegan-Michael Key, with a performance by Mandy Gonzalez of Broadway sensation "Hamilton."

Mr. Dangote claimed another distinction at the Bloomberg 50; he was the only African.

