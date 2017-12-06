Somalia: AG to Probe Turkish Sex Scandal At Mogadishu Port

The Attorney General Office has taken up to investigate the alleged rape of a Somali woman employee of Mogadishu Port by two Turkish managers. The office confirmed to Radio Dalsan that they will not leave any stone unturned in an effort to give justice to the victim.

A Radio Dalsan investigation recently exposed a sex scandal at the port managed by Turkish Albayrak involving two of its top managers. Radio Dalsan has accessed of a voice recording entailed conversations between the accused manager and the victim Sadia.

The telephone conversation was recorded by the victim using her phone and the accused tried to corrupt it to hide the incident. Radio Dalsan was in touch with the General Manager of Albayrak, Mr. Ahmed, to have an official statement on the issue.

Due to language barrier, we agreed that a translator will be availed later to speak to Radio Dalsan. Employees at the port are outraged at the allegations and demand justice for the female employee.

Somalis on Social media also expressed their anger calling for the government to act justly in the matter. The two managers alleged to have raped Sadia have since fled the country.