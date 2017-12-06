6 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: 'Hail the New President' - Grace Mugabe 'Ally' Speaks On Future Under Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe's ex-foreign minister, Walter Mzembi, who was expelled from Zanu-PF over his alleged links to Grace Mugabe, has spoken of his future under President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mzembi was promoted to foreign minister in a cabinet reshuffle in October widely seen as strengthening the hand of the G40 faction loyal to the former first lady. It was that cabinet reshuffle, and the later sacking of Mnangagwa as vice president, that triggered the army intervention last month.

But in an interview with the private Daily News, Mzembi denied being a Grace Mugabe ally, and suggested Mnangagwa, though reserved to the point of "aloofness" has "bottled up ideas and refreshing thoughts that are only coming out now".

"He has said all the right things so far and is on track. He is carrying the cross as our leader but he needs all of us to achieve his vision and mission for a prosperous Zimbabwe," said Mzembi.

Mzembi, who has a reputation for hard work and was respected in his former role as tourism minister, said he might give politics a break.

He and other alleged G40 members were expelled from Zanu-PF in the wake of the military takeover on November 15.

Asked by the interviewer what his final word was, Mzembi responded: "Hail the new president... It is time to move on for everyone, time for healing, for forgiveness, time to love, to smile, to laugh, time to live."

Source: News24

Zimbabwe

