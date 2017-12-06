South Africa: Action Will Be Taken Against Schools That Withhold Report Cards

The Gauteng education department has threatened to take action against schools that withhold pupils' report cards if they failed to pay their fees.

This comes after the department heard that some schools were withholding reports because pupils' fees were in arrears.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said parents should lay a formal complaint against the school with the department.

He said disciplinary action would be taken against the school.

'We will not tolerate this in our schools. The schools need to make arrangements with the parents so that they can come to an agreement on payment, but it is totally illegal to withhold report cards," he said.

