5 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Action Will Be Taken Against Schools That Withhold Report Cards

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily News
...

The Gauteng education department has threatened to take action against schools that withhold pupils' report cards if they failed to pay their fees.

This comes after the department heard that some schools were withholding reports because pupils' fees were in arrears.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said parents should lay a formal complaint against the school with the department.

He said disciplinary action would be taken against the school.

'We will not tolerate this in our schools. The schools need to make arrangements with the parents so that they can come to an agreement on payment, but it is totally illegal to withhold report cards," he said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Why We Should Care About Inhumane Prison Conditions

On the anniversary this week of Sonke Gender Justice and Lawyers for Human Rights' Pollsmoor overcrowding court victory,… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.