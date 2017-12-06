5 December 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Complaint Against Security Service By Cultural Centre

Tagged:

Related Topics

El Gedaref — In El Gedaref, a cultural forum filed a complaint against the security service which stopped one of its events.

El Shorouq Cultural Forum filed the administrative complaint against the state's security apparatus for preventing it from celebrating October Memorial at Deim Hamad club over the weekend.

The head of the forum, Ramzi Yahya, said that the security services intervened ten minutes before the start of the event and announced their decision to prevent it. "This caused great material and moral damage to the forum and its guests."

He explained that the forum will make a strong case because preventing such public activities contradicts the Sudanese constitution. "The security apparatus also prevented public events of ours in 2016.

"Starting 2007, El Shorouq Cultural Forum in El Gadaref has been registered in the cultural groups' act and has regularly been engaged in arts, music, social issues and combating harmful customs in Sudan, such as racial discrimination and violence against women.

The administration of culture in El Gedaref has allowed the forum to exercise its activities elsewhere. But holding these activities at places such as El Gedaref Club and the Teachers' Club has made the forum vulnerable to targeting by the security service, Yahya said.

Sudan

♦ This Week's News in Brief ♦

A compact weekly digest of Dabanga Sudan's highlights of the news from Darfur and Sudan Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.