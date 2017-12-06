5 December 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Herdsmen Kill West Darfur Farmer

Tagged:

Related Topics

Jebel Moon — Armed herders killed a farmer in Jebel Moon locality in West Darfur on Monday, when he tried to protect his farm against grazing livestock.

The herders trespassed the farm of Adam Zalat in Jebel Moon with their camels. The herdsmen came from Chad, a source told Radio Dabanga. When Zalat chased them away, the herders shot him and killed him on the spot.

The same herders reportedly trespassed other farms in the area, and beat three farmers on Sunday. "Locals reported the incidents to the joint Sudanese-Chadian border forces, but they did not move to chase the perpetrators," the source reported.

Sudan

♦ This Week's News in Brief ♦

A compact weekly digest of Dabanga Sudan's highlights of the news from Darfur and Sudan Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.