Sudan: Herdsmen Kill West Darfur Farmer

Jebel Moon — Armed herders killed a farmer in Jebel Moon locality in West Darfur on Monday, when he tried to protect his farm against grazing livestock.

The herders trespassed the farm of Adam Zalat in Jebel Moon with their camels. The herdsmen came from Chad, a source told Radio Dabanga. When Zalat chased them away, the herders shot him and killed him on the spot.

The same herders reportedly trespassed other farms in the area, and beat three farmers on Sunday. "Locals reported the incidents to the joint Sudanese-Chadian border forces, but they did not move to chase the perpetrators," the source reported.