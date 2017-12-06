Sudanese RSF Extend Weapons Collection in Hilal's Hometown

Misteriya — The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces will extend the deadline for the voluntary collection of illicit weapons in the area known as the stronghold of tribal militia leader Musa Hilal.

Yesterday the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced the seizure of 25 unlicensed armoured vehicles, a police vehicle that had been missing, two bunkers, a anti-aircraft gun, 12 Dushka machine guns and various other weapons in Misteriya in North Darfur.

People have received additional time to surrender their weapons voluntarily to the Sudanese army and RSF, before the latter starts with the mandatory collection of illegally held weapons.

Last week, Hilal, three of his sons and a number of his aides were captured during heavy clashes between the RSF and Hilal's militias known as the Border Guards, in Misteriya.

The RSF second commander and brother of Hemeti, Maj. Gen. Abdelrahim Dagalo, addressed the residents of Misteriya together with the state's security committee about militia leader Musa Hilal, whose stronghold and fighters are based in the area.

Hilal committed "a clear criminal act" by ambushing and killing RSF, Dagalo claimed. He called upon the residents to listen to the voice of reason and cooperate with the RSF.

The former janjaweed leader is a thorn in the side of Khartoum. In 2003, when the armed conflict erupted in Darfur, his janjaweed targeted unarmed people and torched villages of "African Darfuris" with full backing of the government. In 2006, the UN Security Council imposed financial and travel sanctions on him. Mid 2013 Hilal returned to North Darfur where his fighters, including the militiamen of the Border Guards, launched widespread attacks on government forces and allied militias.