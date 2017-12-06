5 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan Wins Khalifa Prize for Dates and Agricultural Innovation

Khartoum — The Acting Director General of the Agricultural Research Corporation Prof. Kamal Al-Siddiq Ahmed has affirmed that Sudan's winning of the Khalifa Prize for Dates and Agricultural Innovation was a tribute to the Agricultural Research Corporation and its researchers.

Prof. Ahmed said, in statements to SUNA, that several new technologies have been approved to promote the production of dates in Sudan, hoping that the prize opens wide horizons of scientific cooperation with the research centers and universities in the Gulf countries and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the field of dates production technology, value added and marketing.

The Acting Director General of the Agricultural Research Corporation stressed the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Center for Excellence in Palm Research at the King Faisal University to be a framework for cooperation between the two institutions on the exchange of genetic assets and information and the preparation of joint projects.

Prof. Ahmed expressed gratitude to the officials of the award, referring to their encouragement to the scientific research in all matters related to the development of dates production in Sudan.

