Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmoud Appreciates Sudan Participation At International Youth Conference On Contemporary Thought

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for Political Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud, has appreciated Sudan effective participation at the International Youth Conference on Contemporary Thought which was held in Khartoum.

This came during his meeting in his office at the Republican Palace with the foreign delegations which have participated at the conference organized by the Federal Youth Secretariat of the National Congress.

The Assistant of the President has given a briefing on the general situation in Sudan and the efforts being exerted by the government for supporting peace and providing services for the citizens.

The meeting has discussed contemporary issues and challenges that are facing the youths at the thought level.

Meanwhile, the representative of the Canadian Islamic Youth Union, Abdul-Hamid Jawad, has given a briefing to the Assistant of the President on the conditions of the Islamic community in Canada, wishing progress and prosperity for Sudan and the Sudanese people.