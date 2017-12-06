5 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Dr. Salahuddin Presents Paper On Horizons of Political Practicing in Sudan

Khartoum — Chairman of the Reform Now Movement, Dr. Ghazi Salahuddin, pointed out that the state's reform comes through the adoption of structural measures for bolstering the concepts of good governance at the grass-root level.

In his paper on horizons of the political practice in Sudan, which he presented before the Workshop on the Elections and Future of the Political Practicing in Sudan, Dr. Salahuddin said that the political reform movement aims for agreement on the values, principles and practicing that are agreed upon by the society.

The paper has given comparisons on the dealing in the partisan system and holding of the elections in the United States, Britain, Germany, Nigeria and Ethiopia.

The paper has recommended pushing ahead the inclusive reform practices and increasing the awareness as well as reconsidering the jurisdictions of the Parliament, the legislative assemblies and the monitoring bodies in the state as well as resolving the problems relating to formation of the National Elections Commission.

The paper also called for changing the voting process in the elections, especially that the current voting system is a complicated one.

