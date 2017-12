Khartoum — The National Assembly chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Dr. Badriya Suleiman endorsed, Tuesday, the report of the Transport, Roads and Bridges on the performance of the Ministry of Transport for the first half of 2017 and its plans for 2018.

The report demanded the necessity for approval of the Transport Sector as productive sector and give top priority to the roads that support the economy.

The committee, further, called for establishment of a higher council for transport.