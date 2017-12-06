Sudan: Recommendation Given for Amendment of Political Parties Act

Khartoum — A paper on the experiment of the Council of Political Parties, presented by former chairman of the council, Mohamed Bushara Dosa, at the Workshop on Election and Political Practicing Future has recommended amendment of the Political Parties Act to cope with outcome of the national dialogue and resolving the negative impacts of the experiment.

The paper has affirmed the right of the political parties to engage in alliance and establish merger as part of the requirements to enhance the political work, in accordance with the law and without exclusion to any existing political entity.

The paper also recommended the state's support to the political parties in accordance with clear-cut bases and principles that are agreed upon.

Dosa has affirmed in his paper the nationality of the political parties as one of pillars of the national unity, calling for increase of the minimum required for the foundation conference for establishing the political party by 2000 persons.

He also affirmed the importance of assertion to the principle of the peaceful practicing of power via the elections as a means to assume power and public responsibilities.

He also stressed the importance of commitment to the constitution, the laws, the basic statutes and constitutions of parties.

The paper has recommended expanding the scope of the powers of the Council of Political Parties Affairs and sticking to the conditions and regulations for registration of the political parties.

Dosa has called for offering immunity for the chairman of the political party as well as considering the immunity of the party's headquarters.

He affirmed the importance of parties that are viable for development and political progress toward realizing the aspirations of the people and confrontation to the major national issues.

Dosa has underlined the commitment to outcome of the national dialogue and its implementation.

He also affirmed the importance of guaranteeing durable security and stability as a result of the national dialogue.