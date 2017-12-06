5 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Egypt: Sudan, Egypt Communication Ministers Discuss Boosting Bilateral Cooperation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister of Communication and Information Technology, dr. Tahani Abdulla Attia, discussed Tuesday, with the Egyptian Communication Minister, engineer, Yassir al-Ga'adi ways for enhancing the bilateral cooperation, the exchange of scientific and technological expertise an, a number of issues relevant to the field of communication and information technology.

The meeting has witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two ministries for the support of the ways of bilateral cooperation in the field of communication and IT, the development of the training opportunities, the preparation of the policies, researches, and the businesses leadership to realize the common interest of both the public and private sectors.

The memorandum also includes cooperation in the field of IT, especially in the programing field, the projects of access of persons with disabilities to communication and TI field, the technological and innovation incubators, the provision of significant postal services, the coordination of stances of the two countries in the international regional forums and the international organizations specialized in the field of communication and IT.

The bilateral cooperation between the two sides is implemented in accordance with a memorandum on the fields of supporting the legal environment in communication and IT fields, the industry of Arabic digital content, the manpower capacity building, the raising of the qualifications of the small and medium companies working in the field of communication and IT, the field of cyber security and the combating of electronic crime.

The memorandum of understanding signed by the ministers of communication in the two countries would work for two years.

Egypt

Jail Time, Fine for Lawyer Who Said Rape is 'National Duty'

An Egyptian lawyer was sentenced to 3 years in jail and fined for inciting violence against women on national TV. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.