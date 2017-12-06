Egypt: Sudan, Egypt Communication Ministers Discuss Boosting Bilateral Cooperation

Khartoum — The Minister of Communication and Information Technology, dr. Tahani Abdulla Attia, discussed Tuesday, with the Egyptian Communication Minister, engineer, Yassir al-Ga'adi ways for enhancing the bilateral cooperation, the exchange of scientific and technological expertise an, a number of issues relevant to the field of communication and information technology.

The meeting has witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two ministries for the support of the ways of bilateral cooperation in the field of communication and IT, the development of the training opportunities, the preparation of the policies, researches, and the businesses leadership to realize the common interest of both the public and private sectors.

The memorandum also includes cooperation in the field of IT, especially in the programing field, the projects of access of persons with disabilities to communication and TI field, the technological and innovation incubators, the provision of significant postal services, the coordination of stances of the two countries in the international regional forums and the international organizations specialized in the field of communication and IT.

The bilateral cooperation between the two sides is implemented in accordance with a memorandum on the fields of supporting the legal environment in communication and IT fields, the industry of Arabic digital content, the manpower capacity building, the raising of the qualifications of the small and medium companies working in the field of communication and IT, the field of cyber security and the combating of electronic crime.

The memorandum of understanding signed by the ministers of communication in the two countries would work for two years.