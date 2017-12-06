5 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Mayor Thabit Calls for Establishment of Banaadir Specail Force

The Governor of Banaadir who is also Mayor of Mogadishu Thabit Mohamed has called for the establishment of a security force dedicated specifically to secure the region.

Speaking at the national security forum in the capital Mogadishu Mohamed pointed out that Banaadir had suffered most from recent terror attacks including the killing of 512 people in the Zoobe bombing.

The call for to establish a security force for the Banaadir may be seen as the latest move in the efforts towards recognition of a fully operational regional state .

Mohamed said there was need for his administration to be part of concerted effort to coordinate a command force for a safer region.

We want to improve the security of Mogadishu and Banaadir region and by extension Somalia" he said at the end of the meeting.

