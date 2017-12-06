Sudan: Minister for Trade Issues New Regulations

Khartoum — The Minister for Trade, Hatim Al Sir on Tuesday issued a number of regulations organizing the trade and reinstating measures relate d to exports with the Ministry of Trade as well as a decision on imports of commodities for personal use.

The Decision No (17) for the Fiscal year 2017, relevant to the organization of the trade procedures, stipulates the continuation of banning non-Sudanese from involvement in local trade in accordance with the previous Decision of the Ministry of Trade No (36) for the Fiscal 2015 and banning foreign individuals and companies from attending crops and bourses for commodities with the intention of trading.

The decision committed the individuals and the business names and national companies to use the exporters and exporters record for the benefit of the firs beneficiary only.

The decision stipulates that foreigners are to be barred from possession or operating sieves for clearing or packing agricultural crops, unless they are operating an agriculture investment project that is registered with the Ministry for Investment.

According to this decision, Sudanese nationals who are in possession of a license of an investment project, are barred from trading in local markets and are to commit to what has been specified by the Investment Law with regard to concessions provided for in the foreign investment.

The decision also stipulates banning of agricultural crops exportation across Sudanese borders without possession of official documents allowing such a practice.

The decision No (18) relative to the reinstatement of the exports procedures with the Ministry for Trade, has cancelled the decision No (21) for the year 2015 relative to the approval of exports contractors by the banks, and reinstating them with the Ministry for Trade and giving the authority for ratification and procedures to the Ministry for Trade.

It also said all surveys forms and relevant information from the ministry be considered a main document in all customs procedures. This decision is valid as of the first of January 2018.

And according to decision No (19) relative to the import of goods for personal use, and which was amended in accordance with the decision no (63) for the fiscal year 2013, the maximum value for imports of commodities for personal use has been amended from 10,000 euros to 2000 dollars.

This decision becomes valid from the date of its signature, taking into consideration that other paragraphs of the decision no 63 for the fiscal year 2013 remain valid.

The Minister for Trade told the Sudan News Agency SUNA that these decisions come within the context of the Ministry's endeavors to reorganize trade and to implement the directives given by the President of the Republic on taking urgent measures and procedures for reorganizing the import and export procedures.

He said they also come in line with the decision of the Council of Ministers on the same.