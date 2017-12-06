Sudan: Speaker Returns Home

Khartoum — the National Assembly Speaker Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omar, returned to Khartoum on Monday from China where he took part in the High Level Dialogue between the Chinese Communist Party and the other political parties of the world, 30 Nov to 3rd December 2017.

The speaker described the Sudanese Chinese relations as outstanding, strong and distinguished and witness continued development.

The Speaker commended in his arrival statement, the Chinese support for the Sudan.

He said his participation in the event came at the invitation of the Chinese Communist Party Secretary General, saying such a conference was an important event as the Communist Party of China is a party of a great nation that plays an important and outstanding role in international politics.

He said the encounter has put forward a new understanding within the context of cooperation for building a new world.

He said on the margin of the meeting he met with China's President, the Speaker of the Chinese Council of Representatives and a number of senior Chinese officials.

He said these meeting dwelt on the bilateral relations and means of boosting and strengthening them further for the benefit of the two sides

He described his meetings with the senior Chinese officials as fruitful and positive and would serve as impetus for boosting relations between the two sides to new wider horizons.

The Chinese ambassador to the Sudan has meanwhile described he relations between his country and the Sudan as strategic and strong, expressing his satisfaction over the participation of the Sudanese speaker in the event saying the conference was an important even that contributes in the establishment of a community within common fate of the humanity and formation of a new world, saying his country party is in continued dialogue with international political parties.

He said china is keen about its relations with the National Congress Party and pay much attention to this relationship for boosting friendship between the two countries.